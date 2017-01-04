Twins have beautiful locks cut off for cancer charities

Identical twins from Sandy have bravely had their very long hair cut off, raising more than £1,000 for cancer charities.

Shannon and Tegan Page, who are 14 and pupils at Sandy Upper School, have donated their beautiful locks to the Little Princess Trust along with a £150 donation.

Shannon and Tegan Page

Their big cut on Friday, December 30, carried out by local hairdresser Heidi Porter, has also raised more than £900 for Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as more than £150 for St John’s Hospice at Moggerhanger.

Their mum Kelly said: “They came up with the idea themselves and have never really had a proper hair cut, only a trim, so 14 years worth of hair was cut.

“At first I tried to discourage them, as they attend The Place dance school in London at the weekends where they have to have their hair up in a bun and are now unable to do this. But their determination was amazing so in the end I could do nothing but support them.”

The big hair cut was filmed live on Facebook and as Shannon shed some tears, sister Tegan was on hand to comfort her.

Kelly added: “I have been absolutely amazed at people’s kindness and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed. Everyone has been so kind.”

You can donate at http://www.justgiving.com/Kelly-Page3?utm_id=27

The video is at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10155088607813646&id=769258645