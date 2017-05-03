United to showcase youthful activities

Organisations from Bedfordshire Youth United showcased some of the activities they do on a regular basis in Luton town centre at the family fun day last Saturday.

The Fire and Rescue Cadets explained about fire engines and some of the equipment to lots of children.

The children thoroughly enjoyed getting into the fire engine and pretending to be a member of the Fire Brigade.

Ryan Harper, Charlie Berresford and Laura Wells said that being a cadet had helped build their confidence, given them opportunities to develop leadership skills and to learn from the instructors who were helpful and gave lots of encouragement.

Ann Crome, lead volunteer for Bedfordshire Girlguiding said they had given away dozens of goodie bags and hoped lots of girls would join.

She added: “Being an adult volunteer gives you a great opportunity to help develop young people.”

Adult volunteer Nigel Taylor added: “Since Bedfordshire Youth United was launched we have demonstrated our activities and organisations across the county and most of the organisations have recruited new members and have started new sections.”

Bedfordshire Youth United was launched in October 2014 by Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis.

Further information about the organisations involved in Bedfordshire Youth United can be obtained from www.youthunited.org.uk.