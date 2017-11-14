UPDATED: Beyton woman dies after suffering serious head injuries - arrested man released on bail

A woman from Beyton who was admitted to hospital last night with serious head injuries has died.

Police were called at 10pm yesterday (Monday, November 13) to reports that a woman, aged in her early 50s, had suffered serious injuries in a property, in Thurston Road, Beyton.

Thurston Road Beyton. Picture Mark Westley

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance for treatment but died earlier today.

The woman has been named as 52-year-old Julie Feetham, of Thurston Road, Beyton.

A 55-year-old man, from Bury St Edmunds, was arrested on suspicion of GBH on Monday night and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been released on bail until Thursday, November 23.

A police spokesman said: “At this stage it is believed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.”

A Home Office post mortem examination is due to be held on Thursday, November 16 to establish the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/73318/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.