Valentine fundraiser will help students travel to central America

A Valentine’s event in Biggleswade is set to share the love with communities in central America.

Jemima Finch and Keown Peel are among students from Stratton Upper School in Biggleswade who will join a four-week expedition to Nicaragua and Costa Rica next summer.

The trip will see them explore the region’s amazing landscapes and witness the exotic wildlife while also supporting local community projects.

Now Jemima and Keown, both from Biggleswade, are hosting a Valentine’s disco and evening at the town’s Weatherley Centre as a major part of their fundraising towards the adventure.

Forty per cent of the money goes direct to their local community projects with the rest to participate in the projects-based trip with Camps International.

Keown, 15, said: “I am really looking forward to going to Costa Rica and Nicaragua to help out the local communities.”

Jemima, 15, added: “It’s going to be tough to raise all the money, but this trip is a unique opportunity and we are working hard to make it happen.”

The fundraising night at the Weatherley Centre is on Saturday, February 11, with music by Knowles Disco. There will be food on sale as well as a licensed bar and a raffle.

It runs from 8pm til late and tickets are priced just £5. They are on sale now at the centre, Bobbi’s of London, Coffee Licious and Cardzone.

Meanwhile earlier that day there’s a chance for youngsters to show their moves at a children’s disco.

Also at the Weatherley Centre, it runs from 4pm to 6pm and alongside the music there will be face-painting, candy-floss, a sweet raffle and free squash and water. Tickets are £4 from the Weatherley Centre, Cardzone, Coffee Licious and Sweet Alley.

For more information on the fundraising visit www.facebook.com/gettoCostaRicaNicaragua