Village church is 160 years old

Upper Caldecote Methodist church is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year with a series of events.

The first Church was built in 1857 and was used until 1909 when the current building was completed. The ‘old’ church still exists in Hitchin Road and is an antique shop. The current church and the hall is used by many village organisations for their regular meetings.

Planning started in 2015 for a series of monthly events to celebrate the anniversary including an Umbrella Festival. Pam Rhodes visited in April for an evening entitled ‘Then sings my soul..’ a look at the stories behind some favourite hymns. An Open Air Anniversary Service. Light Lunches, Harvest Celebrations, a Barn Dance and Quiz are planned. A cake cutting on July 16 will also help celebrate the 50th anniversray of the youth club. The church is also contacting past and present members for their memories.