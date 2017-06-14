Village exhibition for busy art group

It’s been a busy year for local art group Art Out Of Ten who are now busy preparing for an exhibition in Great Gransden.

The exhibition will be held at The Reading Rooms on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, and will be open from 10am to 4pm both days, and follows a show in Radwell a few weeks ago.

Spokesperson Barbara Murray said: “We like to keep busy but it’s been pretty full on since January. We were part of the successful two-month exhibition at the Gordon Craig complex at Stevenage with our ‘parent’ group Sandy Art Club.”

The nine person group, eight women and one man, are all members of Sandy Art Club, which meets every Monday at the Roundabout Club, tutored by local artist Jean Picton.

The group - which adds a different 10th guest artist at each exhibition - is also becoming known for its afternoon teas, the sales of which pay for the hire of the halls.

Future exhibitions include Mama’s cafe in Sandy in September and St John Hospice, Moggerhanger, in November.

Barbara added: “We got a taste for exhibiting with Jean and it just grew from there. We are all amateurs but we take a professional approach, and produce good work at an affordable price.”