Walking festival all ready to hit the paths

The annual Bedfordshire Walking Festival starts on Saturday, September 9, and during the nine days there are many interesting and varied walks throughout the county.

Organiser Barry Ingram said: “The festival offers opportunities for almost all abilities from health walks to a 40-mile challenge plus trying out new ways of walking and more besides.

“Our aim is to encourage walkers, non walkers, and people new to the area to join in and explore this lovely county with a number of informative and interest walks of around two hours duration.

Regular walkers are not forgotten with walks from 5 miles to the 40-mile Greensand Ridge Challenge.”

“Most of the walks are free and do not require booking.

However, one to book would be the ‘Five mills’ walk from Jordans Mill at Broom which includes transport, lunch and a tour of the mill.

For those who like interest walks there are several in and around Bedford such as ‘Small village big history’ at Cardington or ‘The fascinating secrets of Queens Park’.

Further a field in the east of the county ‘Five Mills and a sixteenth century church, from Jordans Mill.

For people who prefer a longer walk try the ‘Three Hills walk’ starting from Ridgmont Station or ‘Castle to Castle’ starting from the Castle Mound when a coach will transport you to Yielden in the northern part of the county for a linear walk to Sharnbrook.

Go to Willington Dovecote to try geocashing or join in the ‘Ouse Valley Quest Walk’ at Harrold Country Park. Older children may like an evening of ‘Trails and Tales’ at Clophill.

Visit www.bedswalkfest.co.uk or pick up a programme from your nearest library.