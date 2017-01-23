Wardown walk for children of Gaza

A charity walk supporting the children of Gaza is taking place in Luton on February 5.

It’s the 9th annual Gaza Winter Walk 2017 which takes place in nine cities and towns in January and February.

Organisers say the funds raised make a big difference to the lives of expectant mothers and newborn babies in the Gaza strip!

Luton’s walk will be at Wardown Park and supporters and families are being encouraged ot don their woolly hats to brave the winter cold and walk five miles for the children of Gaza.

There will be entertainment with lively special guests and FREE FOOD for all, it’s going to be a great family day out with your loved ones!

The walk starts at 11am and finishes at 3pm - Register now for your FREE fundraising kit!

The event is run by Muslim Hands along withits partner United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Maternal healthcare will be provided in Nusirat, Jabalia, TalSultan, and Beit Hanoun health centres in the Gaza Strip.The project is expected to benefit at least 132,000 Palestine women and their children.

>To find out more go to https://muslimhands.org.uk/events/2017/gaza-winter-walk#sthash.wncSqJYj.dpuf