Warning after chimney fire

A chimney fire broke out yesterday evening at a house in Southill Road, Broom.

A crew from Shefford was sent to the incident at 18.18 and successfully extinguished the fire using a hose reel, buckets of water and chimney rods. The aerial platform was used to allow the crew to access the roof to remove the chimney pot which was cracked and dangerously hot.

Fortunately firefighters were able to deal quickly with the incident and there was no damage to the property.

Chimney fires often break out when people light chimneys or wood burners without getting their chimney or flue cleaned first and can have devastating consequences for householders and their property.