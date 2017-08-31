Wattisham Flying Station’s history marked at families day

Soldiers and families joined together on Thursday to celebrate 135 years of history for Wattisham Flying Station.

Aircraft of all shapes and sizes were also part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Army Air Corps and 75th anniversary of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Alongside displays by the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows aerobatic team and Falcons parachute display team, there was an explosive demonstration by the Attack Helicopter Display Team, with explosions simulating gunfire and rockets.

Colonel Chris Bisset, Wattisham commander, said: “This has been a great occasion that has brought the entire Wattisham community – soldiers, their families and civilian contractors – together to celebrate significant milestones.

“It’s great to see the effort units have put in to make this such a splendid event. It’s vitally important we look after our soldiers’ families.”

Corporal Shaun Cole, a 4 Regiment Army Air Corps medic, took his wife Samantha and daughter Evelyn, one, along. Samantha said: “It’s been interesting and enjoyable to see a bit more of what Shaun does at work.”

Wattisham is home to 3 and 4 Regiments Army Air Corps flying the Apache and 7 Aviation Support Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.