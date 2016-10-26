Winning swing for Biggleswade chartered accountants

A quartet of chartered accountants were this year’s winners at the annual Biggleswade Rotary Club Charity Golf Day, held at John O’Gaunt Golf Club.

But it was a close call for the George Hay team, comprising partners Tony Newman, Richard Dilley, Keith Middleton and Phil Blackburn. Their victory had to be decided on countback because two other teams also scored 116 points.

They took the top spot with a one point lead, based on the highest score over the last nine holes.

They were crowned winners with golf jumpers as a prize for their efforts.

Tony said they were thrilled to have won and added: “We’re committed to making a difference to our local area and look forward to future events for charity.”

The event, which included a post-tournament auction, raised more than £3,000 for Keech Hospice Care and other Rotary charities.