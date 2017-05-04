Woman refused fertility treatment motivated to lose weight

A woman from Sandy is celebrating losing five stones after being denied fertility treatment motivated her to kick start her weight loss journey.

Anna Heeley, a 29-year-old teacher, was over 16 stones before she joined Weight Watchers.

Anna Heeley after weight loss

She had been denied IVF treatment and needed to be fit and healthy should she want a family in the future.

She said: “I hated looking at my wedding photos and began to take them down from the shelves. No one in my family or circle of friends is overweight so I stood out. Feeling self-conscious, I knew I had to do something about my weight for both my confidence and my health.”

Anna suffers from poly cystic ovaries (PCOS) which made losing weight a slow process, but she persevered.

She added: “Weight Watchers has taught me so much and I find myself preaching to anyone who will listen about how good it is. I look forward to my meeting all week, and when I think back to what my life used to be like, it feels surreal. I’m so much happier and healthier now. My confidence is growing and soon I’ll be able to enjoy clothes shopping like all my friends. I am knowledgeable about foods and what they give my body.”

Anna still has the freedom to eat whatever she wants, meaning her and her husband can enjoy meals together.

She said: “My husband and I can always eat the same food as each other, using the app to scan and track allows me to stay on track. I can eat such a variety of food and never feel like I’m going without.”

Visit www.weightwatchers.co.uk