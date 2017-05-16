Young farmers host 70th country show and rally

Young farmers from Biggleswade will be joining hundreds of others from across the county for their major annual event this weekend.

Bedfordshire Young Farmers hold their 70th Country Show and Rally on Saturda, May 20, at Clayhill Farm, Westoning, by kind permission of the Barnes Family. The hosts this year are Silsoe and District Young Farmers.

The seven clubs - Bedford, Biggleswade, Blunham, North Beds, Leighton Buzzard, Silsoe and Woburn - will be competing against each other in a different variety of classes such as showing of livestock, show jumping, tractor skills, cookery, handicrafts, flowers, welding, plus many other classes.

The main ring events start from 1pm and will include the Oakley Hunt, parade of hounds followed by lots of fun competitions including tug-of-war and ending the day with a parade of floats with a theme of Movies.

The event is sponsored by local firms and many of them will be supporting young farmers on the day with more than 60 trade stands. There will also be a craft and food tent with a wide variety of gifts, books, clothes and more. Refreshments will be available during the day. Gates open to the public from 9am

Admission is £8 and children under 10 years are admitted free.