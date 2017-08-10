All fine on the Preston front for Biggleswade

Biggleswade picked up a precious eight wicket victory in their battle to stay above the drop zone in Beds County League Division One.

At Fairfield on Sunday they invited Preston to bat first in a key match with both sides at the wrong end of the table.

Biggleswade soon struck as Gauge bowled Plumb. Preston were struggling against the bowling and runs were at a premium. Hart took the next two wickets (caught by Dagless and Dupuy). Odedra was bowled by Johnson and the dangerous Mills also fell to Johnson thanks to a tremendous Boyd catch.​

The innings closed on 130 when Walker was stumped by Randall off Ditcham.

Biggleswade started slowly against hostile pace at one end from Mills and accurate spin from Anderson at the other. They were unfortunate to lose Johnson, run out backing up after a drive from Randall was deflected on to the stumps.

Randall and Ditcham then put on 105 and Randall passed 50 before he fell lbw. Ditcham reached his 50 soon before Biggleswade reached their target in the 36th over – just in time to enjoy the Red Arrows display overhead.

It was a tougher game for the IIs who lost by 144 runs at Southill Park.

Burghley Park were the visitors on Saturday at a grey and overcast Fairfield. Biggleswade opted bowl and were soon rewarded when Dagless bowled Loader. There was then an hour lost to rain and the match was reduced to 32 overs a side.

Burghley battled on and reached 53 before Twigg bowled Roberts. Soon after this Smith rattled the stumps of Plank and Popple in the same over to reduce the visitors to 60-4. Meadows and Wilson added 55 before Twigg induced a false shot and Wilson was caught by Smith.

Although the innings was nearing an end this opened up an end for Biggleswade and exposed the Burghley youngsters. The final over of the innings saw Ford run out by Robb Wright, Day bowled by Gauge and Dixon Spain caught by Dagless as Biggleswade secured maximum bowling points.

The Biggleswade reply saw Kevin Wright and Dagless make short work of the bowling, racing to 98 before Dagless was trapped lbw by Popple. Wright passed his 50 and with Ditcham saw the hosts home in the 18th over.