Beds suffer double defeat in friendlies

Bedfordshire were beaten by 28 runs in their friendly 50-over clash with Berkshire on Sunday.

The hosts won the toss and batted first, reducing their opponents to 28-2 with wickets for Kamran Anwar (1-35) and Colin Griggs (1-46).

However, Berkshire then put on 114 for the third wicket with Euan Woods and Richard Morris together, until the latter was out for 59 caught by keeper Nick Barden off the bowling of John Carpenter.

Tom Brett had Archie Carter caught and bowled, but Berks’ middle order impressed as James Morris hit 43 off 38 balls until being removed by George Thurstance, while the same bowler had Dan Lincoln caught behind, although not after he had hit three sixes in his 22.

Woods was dismissed just four short of his century, caught by Barden off Carpenter as the hosts finished on 300-7.

Beds’ response started poorly as Ben Howgego was lbw for nine, while Joe Ludlow followed for 14 as the visitors were 52-2.

Thurstance and Luke Thomas put on 59 until Thurstance fell for 29 and Thomas retired on 43.

Andy Reynoldson and Carpenter then joined forces, putting on 128 in 26 overs, before Carpenter was out for 67 with three overs to go.

Barden and Ben Slawinski both fell without scoring, while Brett added 10, as Beds closed on 272-7, with Reynoldson unbeaten on 72 from 81 balls.

Beds were also beaten in their 12-a-side friendly against Essex IIs at Bedford CC on Tuesday.

The hosts opted to bat, with former Glamorgan and Northants opener James Kettleborough at the top of the order.

He made 35, but Beds fell from 67-1 to 96-6 as Howgego (18), Andy Reynoldson (0), Rahul Sheemar (1) and Michael Pickard (0) were all dismissed cheaply.

Beds then slipped to 134-9, before a last wicket stand of 56 between Kashif Ali (80) and Griggs (2 not out) lifted them to 190.

Beds had the perfect start, with S Ahmadzai (2-26) removing Paul Walter for a duck, while Callum Taylor fell for five as Essex were 8-2.

However, Kishen Velani (29) steadied the ship with opener Feroze Khushi and J Stamatis added 15, as the match was well poised at 91-4.

R Vickery joined with Khushi though to add an important 50 and put the result beyond doubt as although Kettleborough dismissed Khushi for 76, the visitors eased to 192-5.

Sheemar also picked up 2-31 from his seven overs for Beds.

The county are back in action this weekend when they entertain Hertfordshire CCC at Ampthill Town CC.