Big partnership steers Waresley to easy win

Waresley pulled off a superb Cambs League win in a rain-affected derby at Eaton Socon on Saturday.

Showers delayed a start until shortly before 4pm with the game reduced to 25 hours a side.

Eaton Socon opted to field first but were soon made to regret that decision. Jack Anglberger was caught with the score on 31, but then Josh Smith and Nick Taylor put the bowlers to the sword and added 147 for the second wicket.

Taylor was out shortly before the end having made 83 off 72 balls, including three 6s, while Joshua Smith was unbeaten on 79 from just 61 balls as Warlesey posted a formidable 189-2.

Eaton Socon’s reply stuttered from the start and they were soon pegged back to 19-3.

They were eventually dismissed for 109 with the wickets shared throughout the bowling attack, opener bowler Michael Ninneman taking 2-7 off four overs and Robert Lowin, Joshua Smith and Chetan Chauhan also taking two dismissals each.

The result moves Waresley up to sixth in the Division One table.

Waresley & Eltisley were narrowly defeated by just nine runs against Biddenham in the Beds County League on Sunday.

Biddenham made 161-9, Joe Colebrook (3-35) and Mark Lowten (3-14) the pick of the bowlers. In reply Waresley & Eltisley were all out for 152 despite 47 from Rob Lowin and 29 from Nigel Gadsby..