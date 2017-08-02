Biggleswade charge to nine wicket success

Biggleswade coasted to an easy nine-wicket victory at home to Ramsey IIIs in the Hunts League Division Three on Saturday.

The match was played against a weather forecast of potential rain in the later afternoon. Stand in skipper James Gauge won the toss and immediately asked Ramsey to bat first.

Gauge and Adam Dagless opened the bowling and removed the first six Ramsey batsmen between them.

The demolition started in the first over when Broughton played on off Gauge. Hodson edged to second slip where the ball was parried to Keen at first slip off Gauge before Abraham attempted to hit Gauge for a fourth 4 in a row and was bowled.

Wells edged Dagless to Conor Smith at gully and Wilson was bowled first ball by Dagless. Thackray was then bowled by Gauge to leave Ramsey struggling at 47-6.

Max Smith came on as first change and removed Ramsey skipper Malen and Weir in his first over. Joe Gauge saw Jackson edge to Ahmad and Conor Smith bowled Hill to end the innings with Ramsey all out for 94.

With heavy cloud cover it was decided to go straight out for the Biggleswade innings. Conor Smith and Dagless made light of both the conditions and the Ramsey bowling attack and rushed to 50.

Dagless was bowled by a ball from Weir that kept low before Ahmad came in and hammered 35 at better than a run a ball to see Biggleswade home.

Biggleswade IIs made the short trip to Potton on Saturday. Having won the toss they elected to bat – but things went downhill from there.

Opener Matt Worthington removed Mick Dagless and Ryan Hickson early on before Tom Hearn removed Stuart Garwood.

Ben Gauge and John Gibbs attempted to rescue the innings and shared the best partnership of the innings. Gauge top scored with 26 but once he was bowled by Chris ​Corrigan wickets fell rapidly.

Gibbs finally fell before Izzard bowled Martin Davey to end the innings.

In reply Potton raced to their target in just 5.5 overs. Opener Sam Worthington was unbeaten on 53 as Potton won by 9 wickets.

Biggleswade were awarded a walkover against bottom side Ickleford in the Beds County League on Sunday, but the IIs themselves conceded against Kempston Hammers.