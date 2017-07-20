Biggleswade keep up pressure at the top

Biggleswade chalked up another win in the Hunts League on Saturday – setting up a top of the table clash at Sawtry this weekend.

Stand-in skipper James Gauge won the toss at Huntingdon and elected to bowl first which initially looked a mistake as the hosts set off very quickly. An injury to Dagless led to a switch of ends for the skipper and an immediate impact as Maqsood was caught at first slip.

Now wickets began to fall as Caddy was bowled by Gauge, Asif Khan mistimed a ball from Ditcham and was caught by Fell, and Gauge removed Jawaid (caught behind), Oliver Wyatt (caught by a diving Ditcham at gully) and Richard Wyatt (caught at first slip) to leave Huntingdon 50-6.

That they made any sort of total was down to skipper Freddie Khan (84no) who added 92 with Pandya. Riaz bludgeoned his way to 32 before being caught off Tom Boyd and the innings closed on 203-8.

In reply the old firm of Smith and Dagless got Biggleswade off to a good start adding 78 before Smith was adjudged lbw for 40.

Young Robinson came in and played sensibly before being caught by Riaz off Richard Wyatt. Dagless reached 73 before playing on to Riaz which left Ditcham and Franklin to knock off the remaining 74 runs for the win. This they duly did with Ditcham passing 50 with the winning shot.

The seconds fell agonisingly short of a win at Ickwell IIs on Sunday - se Ickwell report below.