Biggleswade pile on the runs to snare Falcons

Biggleswade made it five wins from six in the Hunts League at Fairfield on Saturday.

Conor Smith (41) and Adam Dagless (81) got Biggleswade off to a good start against Falcon, adding 143 for the first wicket.

When they were both bowled, Bruce Ditcham and skipper Kevin Wright set about a big target They added 134 for the third wicket before Ditcham was bowled by Shehzad.

In the final overs of the innings, chasing runs, Wright was run out for 84, Tom Boyd was caught and Biggleswade finished on 297-5.

The Falcon reply reached 36 before losing Zamir, caught by Conor Smith off James Gauge. The next over saw Dagless remove Ali (caught by Max Smith) and Shahbaz lbw.

When James Gauge bowled Hafeez and Shehzad it looked as though the game would soon be over. However, the sixth wicket pair added 81.

Eventually the stand was ended by a catch. Falcon made their way to 195, before Boyd bowled Khanaan. Khalid then hoisted Conor Smith to Joe Gauge before Boyd bowled Shamas to end the innings on 199.

Biggleswade slipped up against Great Brickhill in the Beds County League on Sunday.

On a blisteringly hot day Conor Smith opted to bat first. Michael Johnson (55) and Smith (66) added 142.

Twigg was caught and Ditcham removed lbw and Hart was caught for 37. James Gauge was caught and Seth Robinson out lbw before Robb Wright marshalled the final overs as Biggleswade ended on 235-8.

The Brickhill innings started badly as Pattni was bowled first ball by Ditcham, and they stuttered to 40-3.​

However George Morris came to the wicket, someone Biggleswade have found difficult to remove before.

Hart removed De Beer to take Brickhill to 127-5 after 26 overs. However, Morris and Drew Burrows shared a 77 partnership for the sixth wicket.

James Gauge was smashed over the pavilion by Morris, but with the next ball Morris tried to repeat the feat and chipped the ball to Ditcham.

When Joe Gauge bowled Burrows and James Gauge had Hanif caught behind, at 214 Biggleswade were in with a sniff.

Unfortunately, Marshall and Wagg saw Brickhill home by two wickets with 16 balls to spare.