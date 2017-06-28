Biggleswade romp to 10 ball win

Saturday saw one of the shortest matches at Fairfield for some time as Biggleswade wrapped up victory in the Hunts League in just 88 minutes.

Visitors Hampton, wary after putting Biggleswade in to bat a fortnight ago and conceding over 400 runs, won the toss and elected to bat.

In just short of 15 overs they were shot out for 21. Opening bowling partnership James Gauge and Adam Dagless bowled straight through and took 4-9 and 6-11 respectively.

After a quick turn round Biggleswade knocked the runs off in 10 balls, the match ended by a Dagless six. That left time for a leisurely tea and a 20 over a side match to give everybody a game before Hampton headed back to Peterborough.

It leaves Biggleswade second in the league. Saturday’s match at Fairfield could go a long way to deciding if they will get promotion as they are facing third placed Upwood, the only team to beat them this season.

The IIs made the trip to Pavenham in the Beds Invitation League. Pavenham batted first and lost early wickets as Jacob Guildford removed Farooqui, Martin Davey dismissed Pack and Derbyshire and Daniel Smith trapped Bennett.​

However major contributions from opener Crane (32) and Baker (33) saw the hosts reach 141.

Biggleswade are less confident batting and the reply faltered as Shears removed the evergreen John Gibbs and youngster Seth Robinson. While various batsmen got a start, no-one could go on to make a winning score.

Ryan Hickson and White fell cheaply, while Mark Gauge and Garwood rallied for a while before both were removed with scores in the teens. Paul Wyatt and Miles shared a stand but their removal hastened the end on 106.

In the Beds County League Biggleswade made the trip to Preston looking for a win to move to a more secure position within the league table.

Preston opted to bat despite the forecast of showers. The introduction of Bruce Ditcham saw the match take a swing towards Biggleswade as he removed Baldwin and, after a stand of 41, Mills, Blair and Constantindi. After Dagless removed Anderson with the score on 126 Walker and Mercer fought back with a stand of 63.

Joe Gauge removed Mercer before James Gauge ended the innings with two wickets in two balls to leave Biggleswade chasing a total of 209.

The opening partnership of Michael Johnson (52) and Joe Randall (62) looked as though they would make the run chase a formality, as they added 115 in 20 overs. Randall fell first chasing quick runs, and Ditcham departed quickly, before Dagless (45) and Johnson took the reply to 179. Both departed as Biggleswade chased quick runs for bonus points.

It was left to Matt Twigg and Harry Roberts to see Biggleswade home with two overs to spare.

The IIs lost to Southill by nine wickets (see Southill report).