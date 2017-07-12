Biggleswade slump to double league defeat

Biggleswade slumped to a double defeat in the Beds County League at the weekend.

After a free Saturday Biggleswade hosted Lutonians IIs on Sunday at a parched Fairfield.

Hasan Al Mahmud added 20 before snicking a ball from Dagless to Randall behind the stumps. Anil Ishaq departed before Mohammed Haroon and Awais Khan added 48 for the third wicket.

Haroon passed 50 before driving at a Ditcham delivery and being well caught low down by the bowler. That was Biggleswade’s last success for some time as Awais Khan (114) and Ammad Saeed added 172 for the fourth wicket.

Matthew Twigg bowled the final over and took three wickets.

The Biggleswade reply started in frenetic fashion as Randall and Hart added 77 in eight overs before Randall departed caught and bowled. Hart reached his 50 with a boundary from just 31 balls.

Wright joined Hart and the pair added 52 before Wright was caught in the deep for 27. Hart and Dagless took the score to 148 with Hart on 82 when he was caught low down by Asif. Wickets began to fall at regular intervals and they were all out for 224, Lutonians winning by 92 runs.

Biggleswade IIs made their first trip to New Bradwell and they will not forget the match in a hurry.

Previously New Bradwell had played in the Milton Keynes Sunday League and they had been champions of Division 1 for the past four years.

As such, they are in a false position in Division 4 and are unbeaten in their first ten matches.

The painful details are that New Bradwell scored 408-5 from their 40 overs with Kieran Lampard hitting a double hundred before retiring.

The fielding side stuck to their task but the bowling figures make grim reading. In reply Biggleswade were shot out for 80.