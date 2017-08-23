Biggleswade stroll ever closer to promotion spot

Biggleswade virtually secured promotion in the Hunts League with a crushing win at Orton Park on Saturday.

Put into bat first under cloud skies, Biggleswade made decent progress losing Smith at 46 while Adam Dagless (69) progressed serenely until the score reached 93 and he was caught in the gully.

After that batting became more difficult as some tidy bowling backed up by well set fields slowed the run rate down and Biggleswade crawled to 135-5.

Throughout this Ditcham watched from the other end, scoring the majority of his runs in boundaries. With skipper Gauge he added 57 for the sixth wicket and finally departed in the 40th over for 45.

Gauge, Fell and Mick Dagless continued to move the score on and the innings closed on 220-7 to secure maximum batting bonus points.

The Orton reply never really got going as first Gauge then Adam Dagless took wickets on a regular basis. Ditcham and Mick Dagless finished the job as the home side subsided to 126 all out.

The win clinches at least seecond place in Division Three and should see the club promoted.

Nine man Riseley visited Fairfield at the weekend in the Beds Invitation League. Riseley made a decent start and added 58 before Toby Charter removed Pullin. After that wickets fell at regular intervals as Bentley (2-26) and Garwood (3-7) were successful. Smith took the final wicket as Riseley were all out for 139.

In reply Biggleswade lost both openers before Boyle and Garwood moved the score on to 49. After that they lost wickets in clumps. Boyle, Toby Charter and Gauge fell in moving the score from 49 to 55, while Davey, Garwood (for 35), Laura Charter and Bentley fell with the score in the 80s. Biggleswade were all out for 92, losing by 47 runs.

The firsts returned from Wardown Park with a County League success over Lutonians IIs on Sunday.

The hosts made their way to 52 having lost two wickets when Ditcham removed Al Mahmud, caught behind by Wright for 31. This proved key as the scoring progress became bogged down against accurate bowling on a pitch taking spin. Ditcham (2-30), Johnson (1-33) and Hart (a luckless nine overs 0-17) kept things tight. The innings closed on 177 for 8.

In reply Biggleswade got off to a good start as Johnson and Randall took sharp singles. Only the introduction of Hamzah Khan slowed things down as he removed Randall (69-1) and then Johnson (100-2). Ditcham and Hart moved things on to 162. Ditcham and Dagless perished before Hart struck the winning boundary for a six wicket win.