Biggleswade were always behind the run-rate at home to Cople on Sunday and slipped to defeat in the Beds County League.

Peter Cooley (55no) and Lewis Perrin (47) led the way for Cople as they posted 155-7, James Gauge taking three wickets.

Biggleswade v Cople. Picture: David Kay. PNL-170524-100123002

Stuart Harding then took four wickets as Biggleswade’s reply stuttered to 114 all out in the 41st over.