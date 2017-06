Blunham take on Flitwick in the Butcher Shield at Ickwell this week.

The annual clash between last summer’s East Beds Shield and Heritage Cup winners takes place on The Green at 6pm.

Meanwhile the Heritage Cup swings into quarter-final action on Monday.

Blunham face Flitwick in a rehearsal for Wednesday’s match, while Ampthill Town host Southill Park, Ickwell are at home to Potton and Waresley host Biggleswade.