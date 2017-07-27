Blunham knock holders Southill out of T20 cup

Have your say

Blunham ousted holders Southill Park from the Viegli County T20 competition on Tuesday night.

A tremendous batting performance by Blunham’s Kanchana Rodrigo proved to be the difference between the two sides.

It was an an exciting, high scoring and entertaining regional final that was a great advert for the competition and the game of cricket played in front of a large crowd.

Park batted first with Ajay Momi (21) and Lee Hoggett (39) getting the team off to a quick start.

Dom Chatfield top scored with a classy 79 not out as Southill made a very healthy 166-4 from 20 overs.

Park took the field in confident mood but an outstanding innings by Rodrigo of 96 saw Blunham across the line with four balls and two wickets to spare.

George Darlow (2-45), Chatfield (1-24), Jack Good (2-26) and Hoggett (2-7) picked up wickets including two sharp stumpings by Rani Thiarra and excellent diving catches by Hani Thiarra and Ajay Momi.

Blunham now qualify for the finals day alongside Ampthill Town who beat Eversholt by seven wickets in their regional final on Friday.

The finals day is at Southill Park on Sunday, September 10.

Blunham and Ampthill will be joined by the winners of regional finals Queens Park versus Thurleigh, and Lutonian against Dunstable Town.