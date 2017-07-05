Century opening stand sets up Waresley win

Waresley gained a much needed Cambs League win against Saffron Walden on Saturday,

Nick Taylor and Jack Anglberger put on 105 for the first wicket - the 61st century opening stand in Waresley history.

After Nick was dismissed for 67 and Jack (40) the rest of the order chipped in with useful contributions to take the score to 193-8.

The visitors’ response reached 83-2 when Michael Ninneman (3-40), Joe Colebrook (2-34) and Gary Cole (4-31) induced a collapse which saw the last eight wickets fall for just 42 runs.

Waresley & Eltisley XI recorded a fine win at Luton & Indians in the Beds County League on Sunday.

W&E made 181-7, Jack Anglberger continuing his fine form with 63, Sam Setchell 26 and Ben Irish 23.

Luton struggled in their innings and were dismissed for 98 with four wickets each for Joe Colebrook and Dom Walker and two for skipper Peter Colebrook.