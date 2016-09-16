Biggleswade pipped to promotion on final day

Biggleswade were pipped to promotion in the final weekend of action in the Hunts League Division Three.

Their scheduled opponents, bottom side Newborough IIs, conceded their game awarding Biggleswade 20 points.

However Houghton & Wyton managed to complete and win their rain-affected fixture against Upwood to earn 17 points and claim the second promotion spot, six points above Biggleswade.

Elsewhere the rain forced the cancellation of Waresley II’s final match in Division One. They finished third from bottom, one above Ickwell who were already relegated. Southill Park ended the season in fourth spot.

Blunham were beaten by Brampton by eight wickets in Division Four.

In the Cambs League the final Tucker Gardner Division One fixture between Blunham and Waresley got under way – but only just.

Blunham were 34-0 in the sixth over when the rains came and forced it to be abandoned.

Blunham finish bottom of the table and are relegated while Waresley ended the season in eighth spot.