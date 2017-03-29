10-man Biggleswade United share spoils again with St Margaretsbury

Biggleswade United shared the points with St Margaretsbury for the second time in four days on Saturday - this time at The Bury Recreation ground.

However, they did it the hard way, playing a full 60 minutes with ten men after Nick Elliot was shown a straight red for retaliation after a midfield melee in front of the Bury dug out and assistant referee.

United also hit the woodwork on three occasions and Kevin Owusu suffered the pain of a missed penalty that would have given United a 2-1 lead at the break.

On a very difficult playing surface it took both sides time to settle the play and for the opening 20 minutes everything was a flurry of activity with no real end product. United did their best to play their accustomed flowing football but the battle was with the bumps rather than their opponents.

It came as no surprise then that United’s goal came from a route one direction. A long clearance by Bury skipper Joel Maybury was pumped straight back in to the Bury half by Kane Farrell to the boot of United defender Jordan Wright who was making the journey back after a United corner.

The Number 5 turned and left the Bury defence for dead as he lifted the ball over the advancing keeper.

But within less than minute of the restart the hosts were back level. A lack of concentration in the United back line allowed impressive striker Danny De Lieito to make a straight run at goal and the youngster took full advantage hammering home past a stranded Robbie Ponting.

With 32 minutes gone Elliot was unable to convince the match official his retaliation was nothing more than a gentle shove as his opposite number fell to the ground- although no-one else saw the Exocet missile that must have hit him.

Eight minutes later Josh Sturniolo’s attempt to turn in the Bury box saw him sent tumbling by a Bury defender with the penalty decision unchallenged by the home players.

With United’s penalty taker now enjoying a warm shower, it was a brave Owusu who volunteered his services but after a long wait he screwed his strike wide of the Bury upright.

It was unquestionably United that had the majority of the second half play. Simen Moller came on for the injured Antonio Mitri to add some height to the visitors’ front line and the Norwegian striker let rip with a fierce edge of the area strike that was skilfully parried away by Bury keeper, Adam Seymour.

Dave Iwediuno was added to United’s fire power replacing the tiring Sturniolo and in the 78th minute Iwediuno and Moller combined well and finished with Moller planting the ball past Seymour but a raised flag denied Moller his first away goal.

More chances fell to United and like the midweek meeting of the two sides, Seymour earned his crust denying Kane Farrell, Moller and Wright in quick succession.

With the game reaching the final knockings, Bury launched a final attack and almost took all three points when Ryan Wade struck a left foot drive that Ponting managed to turn around the post.​

It was a disappointing result for Colas’ side who have managed only two points from a possible nine in their last three matches.