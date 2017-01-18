All rosy in the garden as Stotfold seal victory

A late Mark Ellis goal ensured Stotfold took all three points at sixth-placed Welwyn Garden City in the SSML Premier on Saturday.

Following a goalless first half Stotfold took the lead midway through the second period, Michael Simpson on the mark.

More drama was to follow with ten minutes to go when both sides were reduced to ten men – Jake Long was dismssed for Stotfold while the home side’s substitute Sean Brettell also received his marching orders.

With five minutes to go Ellis sealed victory for the Eagles and extended their unbeaten run to four games.

Stotfold now have back to back home league fixtures, against Wembley on Saturday and Tring Athletic on Tuesday.