Ansell-Carter grabs Potton’s late winner

Potton returned to winning ways at home to Irchester on Tuesday with a last minute goal from substitute Gary Ansell-Carter.

Potton applied very early pressure with Callum Forster’s 30 yard shot saved by keeper Sam Foulser. Foulser then defied Sturniolo with a full length save and James Sage had a header stopped on the line.

Charlie Stafford of Potton United. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-170111-100747002

Sage shot wide before Danny Webb played a good through ball to Courtney Boughton but, with only the keeper to beat, shot way over the bar. Ryan Don put an effort wide before Irchester retaliated with Martin Brown shooting over.

In the 17th minute Potton took the lead when a long free kick over the defence was well controlled by Webb and he calmly slotted his shot past the keeper.

From a corner new signing Peter McDonald saw his header tipped over the bar by Foulser, and then Sturniolo shot over the bar from close range.

Having dominated the first half Potton disappointed in the second period.

Just past the hour Potton stopped to appeal for offside but Harewood continued his run and equalised with a low shot.

Irchester were coming more in the game.But in the last minute of normal time Sturniolo centred for Ansell-Carter to head home what proved to be the winner.

On Saturday Potton go to Ampthill in the Beds Senior Trophy and then on Tuesday entertain Stotfold in the North Beds Charity Cup.

Potton United: Will Cook, Callum Forster, Charlie Stafford, James Sage, Luke Harradine, Peter McDonald (John Bitting), Danny Webb, Ryan Don (Aiden McClean), Aaron Murrell, Courtney Boughton (Gary Ansell-Carter)