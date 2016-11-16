Ansell-Carter nets four in Potton romp

Potton cruised to a crushing 6-0 victory at a struggling Woodford side in the UCL on Saturday – and with 30 attempts at goal the margin of victory could have been greater.

Early play was very slow but after a spell of Potton pressure the Woodford keeper kicked straight to Gary Ansell-Carter, and his shot went way over the bar with the keeper well out of position.

Charlie Bowling made a strong run and his low shot from 25 yards was well saved by the keeper.

Gary Ansell-Carter then played the ball through to Cory Cooper who blazed the ball over the bar. Cooper had the ball in the net but was again offside. A good move ended with Calum Forster passing to Kenny Smith who saw his shot pushed for a corner by the keeper.

Potton broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when McClean played the ball through to Smith who slotted it past the keeper to give Potton the lead.

Four minutes later Gary Ansell-Carter headed goal number two from a Forster corner.

In the first minute of added time Bowling had a fierce shot saved by the keeper but it fell to Gary Ansell-Carter to increase the lead.

Just past the hour Forster found Gary Ansell-Carter and his low shot went into the net.

Gary Ansell-Carter saw his free kick saved before Hussain had Woodford’s first shot on target that was easily saved by Will Cook.

In the 72nd minute Potton had a fast break and the ball finished with Nicky Bell shooting into the net.

G Ansell-Carter saw his shot parried by the keeper and Cooper fired the rebound over from close range.

In the 81st minute Gary Ansell-Carter collected the ball wide out on the right and his effort went over the keeper into the net to give him his fourth goal of the match.

Cook did well to keep out a close range shot from Hussain before Cooper had two good chances to score.

Next Saturday the first team entertain Wellingborough Whitworth at The Hutchinson Hollow. It should be a good match as Whitworth are just one place above Potton in the league.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Bowling, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, Lee Rogers. Mark Ansell-Carter (Alex Toye), Aiden McClean, Gary Ansell Carter, Kenny Smith (Nicky Bell), Cory Cooper.