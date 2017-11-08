Arlesey battle back to earn a welcome point

A late strike earned Arlesey Town a much-needed point in the Southern League East on Saturday.

The visit of Chalfont saw Peterborough United loanee Lewis Elsome in goal and he put in a great performance.

Gradually the vistors grew stronger and after several good chances a good cross found Jake Cass unmarked and he made no mistake from six yards with a powerful header.

In previous weeks Arlesey have looked fragile after they conceded but this time they tightened up and few more chances were created.

In the second half Tony Williams shot just over the bar and Kim Forsythe put wide from a good feed through.

Elsome made several good saves to stop Cheshunt pulling clear and this proved crucial as, on 80 minutes, a good ball put sub Harlem Sambu through and he slotted past the keeper for his first goal for Arlesey to make it 1-1.

Arlesey visit Hayes & Yeading on Saturday.