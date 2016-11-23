Arlesey bounce back from Barton loss to beat Histon

Arlesey Town bounced back from defeat at the weekend to beat lowly Histon 2-1 on Tuesday night.

However they had to dig deep against a team who performed better than their position at the foot of the Southern League Division One Central may suggest.

Barton Rovers v Arlesey Town. Picture: June Essex.

After a frenetic start Histon took the lead with a good header from a poorly defended corner in just the seventh minute, former Biggleswade Town player Max York grabbing the goal.

However they were on level terms just a minute later when Arel Amu hit a volley from a dropping ball that went in ofd the post as the Histon defenders vainly claimed for offside.

Both sides were trying to play football on a surprisingly dry pitch. Arlesey, looking very mobile up front, pushed on and Tony Williams crashed a shot against the base of the post after a good move.

Histon also looked lively up front and Bart pulled off a couple of good saves to keep it all square at the interval.

The second period started with some pressure from Histon and some headers that went just over the bar.

However the Blues always looked dangerous and Williams made a great run down the right and put in a peach of a cross for Amu to smash home a sweet volley for possibly the best Arlesey goal of the season so far for 2-1.

With their noses now in front the home side defended well and, although Histon did not give up, they could not break through.

Just a single goal separated Bedfordshire rivals Arlesey and Barton on Saturday with Rovers running out 1-0 winners.

Although Arlesey started well enough they were rocked when Jack Vasey pulled up with a injury early on. Although they replaced him with the experienced Matt Nolan they were noticably less mobile and Barton gradually gained more possesion. However the Blues held firm to keep the game goalless at half time.

Arlesey created several good chances in the second period but the closest they got to a goal was from a Christian Tavernier shot that went over the bar.

With the game looking like ending in a 0-0 draw the breakthrough came from a quick break that fed in Barton’s quick winger Roderick Orlando-Young who fired home low down with eight minutes left.

One bright note was the welcome return of Joe Steele after a long injury lay off.

Arlesey host Marlow on Saturday before visiting Kempston Rovers on Tuesday, both in the league.