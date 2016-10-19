Arlesey bounce back with comfortable win

Arlesey Town put the disappointment of last week firmly behind them with a comfortable 3-0 win over Northwood in the Southern League on Saturday.

With Sam Willett still missing and Lew Wilson moving on to Rushden & Diamonds, Arlesey welcomed back Cade Stephens-Abbey and Mason Spence at the back and Jack Vasey up front.

The Blues looked far better balanced than in the week and opened the scoreing midway through the first half after a corner taken three times was helped on by Sean Beesley for Tony Williams to score from close in.

Arlesey should have made it 2-0 after a good move came to Williams who cut in and shot but he struck the foot of the post.

They scored their second goal in the 39th minute when Northwood failed to clear and Arlesey pounced, getting the ball back to Vasey who fired home with a good shot.

The second period started with Northwood pressing hard but Arlesey defended well although it has to be said the visitors’ finishing was very poor.

Arlesey countered as Williams fed Rafe Goodman who put in a great cross for Vasey to stoop and head home for his second of the game with 15 minutes to play.

Arlesey Town Reserves lost 6-0 at Harpenden Town in the SSML Division One on Tuesday.