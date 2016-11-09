Arlesey earn a deserved point with Egham

Arlesey Town earned a 1-1 draw in a tough game at home to Egham on Saturday.

With Mason Spence going back to Hitchin the Blues welcomed back Cade Abbey.

Egham’s Bajram Pashaj made an impact – and on 20 minutes, when a ball wasn’t cleared, he found himself in space to convert a good shot.

It was nearly 2-0 five minutes later but the same player hit the post.

Arlesey got more into the game and Shane Carthy had a header that shaved the bar. They should have scored when, from an Abbey cross, all three forwards had good shots blocked

Right on half time a cross in saw Jack Vasey get pushed over, but before anything could be awarded Arel Amu hit a sweet volley just inside the post.

Egham had the best of the second half although Arlesey defended well and a point apiece was fair.

One strange statistic from the game is that neither side made a substitution.

Arlesey visit Fleet Town on Saturday.