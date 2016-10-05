Arlesey earn deserved point at Farnborough

Arlesey Town pulled off a memorable 3-3 draw at league heavyweights Farnborough Town on Saturday.

Indeed the result could have been even more impressive as they led the Hampshire side twice.

The Blues took a surprise lead on 20 minutes as Jack Vasey fired home from outside the box. F

Vasey beat his defender again 15 minutes later to shoot home low down for a shock 2-0 lead, and it could have been more but Tony Williams’ great shot was well saved.

Farnborough fought back. Perry Coles scored shortly before half time and Edward Smith converted a soft penalty just after the restart to make it all square.

Dom Morgillo hooked the ball into the net to put Arlesey ahead again on the hour.

Farborough piled on the pressure and the Blues were forced to defend in depth before Coles levelled with 11 minutes left.

The hosts surged forward but Bart Pedrycz commanded his area and Arlesey held on for a very creditable draw.