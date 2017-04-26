Arlesey end with sixth win in seven outings

Arlesey rounded off their topsy-turvy season with a sixth league win in their final seven games.

The Blues won 3-2 on a dodgy pitch at relegated Petersfield to pull comfortably clear of the relegation places in the Southern League Division One Central.

Arlesey have roared out of the blocks in recent game and Saturday was no different. After nine minutes Tony Williams received the ball 25 yards out and struck an unstoppable shot past the giant Petersfield keeper that hit the underside of the bar and into the net.

However from a home free kick the ball was hit down the slope and bounced off the hard pitch over Bart and into the net for 1-1.

This looked like it was going to be another goal fest as with just 25 minutes gone Dom Morgillo slipped a ball into Williams and he pulled it back for Arlesey’s Arel Amu to fir the ball into the roof of the net.

The game was stopped as a Peterfield played was carried off, a victim of the pitch, and the game became scrappy with Arlesey making the most moves but it was difficult on the surface.

However just before half time a really good move through the middle fed Williams and he planted it past the keeper for his second and Arlesey’s third.

Williams was put through again but the ref blew his whistle as Williams put the ball into the net.

The second period started with a home free kick, Bart punched it clear but it dropped to Matt Andrews and he hit it through a forest of legs and in off the post for 3-2.

From this the game became very scrappy and although Petersfield played with their heads held high and took the game to Arlesey they never looked like breaking them down.

Other results on Saturday allowed Arlesey to climb to 15th place in the league table which was due reward for a very good final period of this season.