Arlesey further adrift after double defeat

Arlesey Town are in danger of being cut adrift at the foot of the Southern League Division One Central.

Two more defeats this week – including a heart-breaking last gasp loss at home to Beaconsfield on Saturday – sees the side sit rock bottom of the table, six points behind the next club.

On Tuesday the Blues made the trip to Hanwell. They trailed 2-0 at the break, thanks to a brace of goals from Joe Chandiram midway through the half.

Taylor Rhiney gave the visitors hope when he pulled one back with a quarter of an hour to go, but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Arlesey fell by the same scoreline at home on Saturday.

The first half offered little, the only incident of note seeing the visiting keeper stretchered off after a collision with Tony Williams.

Ten minutes into the second period Beaconsfield skipper Scott Cousins struck a good shot from the edge of the box to put his side ahead.

However Arlesey fought back and were level with 12 minutes remaining when Rafe Goodman finally got around the back of the defence and fired home.

A draw now looked likely in a game lacking any real spark. However as the game moved into injury time the ball fell to Beaconsfield sub Goldy Capella outside of the box and his shot flew in to win the game for the visitors.

The Blues visit Uxbridge on Saturday before hosting near neighbours Kempston Rovers on Tuesday.