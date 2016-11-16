Arlesey maintain unbeaten run at Fleet

Arlesey Town earned a 1-1 draw at Fleet on Saturday to continue their unbeaten run and edge up to 13th in the Southern League Division One Central.

This fixture was always going to be close and it wasn’t helped by two players being unavailable – but Colm Parrott came into the side and Rafe Goodman returned.

Fleet started strongly and missed two glaring opportunities to take the lead in the opening 12 minutes.

The Blues gradually found their shape and a great ball in fed Jack Vasey and he was fouled right on the edge of the area. Luke Abraham struck a superb free kick that went around the wall and nestled in the corner of the net on 25 minutes.

The visitors were now on top and created several chances but Fleet broke out and Daniel Williamson put a great low accurate shot past the diving Bart and in off the post for 1-1 shortly before half time.

The second period was end to end with both sides creating chances but both defences held firm, although Bart made a spectacular flying save to push a shot around the post to ensure Arlesey took a point.

Arlesey visit Barton on Saturday