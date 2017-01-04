Arlesey match league leaders all the way

Arlesey Town may have lost 3-0 to leaders Royston Town on Monday but for much of the game it was hard to work out who was top of the table and who was nearer the bottom.

The Blues should have scored after just two minutes as Matt Nolan saw a volley from close in somehow scooped off the line by the keeper.

Both Jack Vasey and Tony Williams looked lively and the keeper was called to make some good saves whilst the defence looked solid, apart from Matt Hall who limped off injured.

Arlesey were well worth 0-0 at half time but Royston came out for the second period in a much more dertermined mood and John Frendo put them in front.

Arlesey kept working hard and Nolan pulled a great save out of the keeper from a good strong header.

Royston defended well with ex-player Ryan Frater much in evidence and broke well, sealing victory with strikes from Spyros Mentis and Josh Castiglione late on.

Arlesey host Uxbridge on Saturday and visit Kempston Rovers on Tuesday, both in the Southern League Division One Central.