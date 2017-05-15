Arlesey set to share ground with Baldock

Arlesey Town have agreed a two year deal for Baldock Town to share their ground.

The SSML Division One side - who ran Biggleswade FC close in the race for the title, eventually finishing third - have spent the last two years at Stotfold’s Roker Park.

Baldock chairman Graham Kingham said: “With the club aiming to progress through the leagues in the coming years, it was felt that the facilities offered at Arlesey Town would best suit our mid-term ambitions.”

Arlesey had earlier confirmed they were withdrawing their reserves from the SSML due to finances.