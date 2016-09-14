Arlesey smash Petersfield for six

Arlesey Town enjoyed their biggest league goal glut for years with a 6-1 success over Petersfield on Saturday.

The Blues attacked from the start of this Southern League Division One Central clash as they showed they had made good use of the recent lay off.

Lewis Wilson intercepted a ball in the second minute to feed in Jack Vasey who broke through and fired home with a smart finish.

Just four minutes later Tony Williams worked into the box and pulled the ball back for Taylor Rhiney to fire in low for 2-0.

Petersfield pulled one back as the very good Dan Simmonds broke out from a corner and scored a good individual goal with Arlesey still upfield.

The second period started the same as the first, as the Blues attacked and Vasey fed in Wilson who made no mistake to make it 3-1.

The fourth came as Rafe Goodman was fed through and he scored after the keeper had parried his first attempt.

Petersfield then had a player sent off for a second yellow and they were pushed further back.

Their efforts were further hampered as their centre half was injured near the end and Arlesey ruthlessly exploited this as Williams went past him and fired home from close range for 5-1 on 91 mins.

He wasn’t finished yet, and beat him again and the keeper even deeper into injury time for an impresive 6-1.

Arlesey are at home to Ashford Town on Saturday