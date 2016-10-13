Arlesey smashed for six in Trophy replay

Arlesey Town’s FA Trophy hopes ended in a 6-0 defeat to Chalfont St Peter on Tuesday.

The tie went to a replay after the initial game at Arlesey ended in a 2-2 draw.

But the Blues had no answer to their Southern League Division One Central rivals on Tuesday. With three more players missing for the match at AFC Hayes, it was men against boys as the home side scored three in each half.

On Saturday Arlesey made the perfect start as Sam Willett’s was met with a towering header from Tony Williams.

Chalfont equalised on 34 minutes, but Arlesey countered and Jack Vasey flicked deftly on from outside of the box for a 2-1 half time lead.

Chalfont continued to press. Arlesey defended well until a goal kick went straight to the Chalfont striker who scored the leveller.

The Blues host Northwood in the league on Saturday and Biggleswade Town in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday.