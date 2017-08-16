Arlesey start with back to back defeats

Arlesey Town fell to back to back defeats in the opening week of their Southern League East campaign.

On Tuesday they lost 3-2 at Ashford Town. For the first half they siply didn’t turn up and the hosts took full advantage.

Ashford were ahead after just two minutes when Mark Bitmead broke clear to slot past Bart. With half an hour gone it was 2-0, James Cottee heading home from close range, and Ashford pretty much wrapped up the points just before the break when Daniel Fleming swept home.

The second half was a little better from Arlesey but it was a minute from time before they got a shot on target – Taylor Rhiney turning and beating his defender before scoring.

In a late flurry Luke Abraham hit a 40 yard shot that the keeper did well to push around the post. From the corner the ball came back to Cade Stephens-Abbey and he hit an even better strike from 35 yards that whistled into the top corner for 3-2.

On Saturday Marlow took all three points in a 1-0 win. The only game came on 39 minutes when Isaac Osei-Tutu 39’s low drive beat everybody and crept inside the post.

Arlesey pushed forward in the second period but every time they broke through they found keeper Simon Grant in fine form, makling numerous saves.

Arlesey are in FA Cup Preliminary Round action on Saturday when they host Desborough Town.