Arlesey suffer back to back defeats

Arlesey Town remain in trouble at the foot of the Southern League Division One Central after back to back defeats this week.

On Tuesday they lost 1-0 at home to fellow strugglers Kidlington, Anaclet Odhiambo scoring the only goal of the game with 20 minutes gone.

It followed a 2-1 reverse at Ashford Town on Saturday.

Both teams looked rusty after a couple of weeks off and in the first half the only piece of quality was when Bayley Mummery gave Ashford the lead with a well struck shot from the edge of the area.

Arlesey looked better in the second period and levelled from an exellent through ball that found Arel Amu who attacked the area, beat two defenders then cut the back to score his 1st goal since November.

The Blues should have scored as Amu drew the keeper and pulled a good ball back to Tony Williams but his shot was blocked on the line.

Ashford were appealing for every slightest touch as they tried to get back on top and it paid off on 73 minutes as they applied pressure and latched onto a poor pass giving Thomas Brunton room to turn and score.

Arlesey host midtable Aylesbury United on Saturday.