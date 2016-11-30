Arlesey sunk by Jordan Brown hat-trick

Jordan Brown scored a hat-trick to condem Arlesey Town to a 4-0 defeat at home to Marlow Town in the Southern League Division One on Saturday.

Fourth placed Marlow were always going to be tough, well organised opponents but Arlesey were not at their best.

The Blues came really close from a terrific shot from Tony Williams in the first half that hit the crossbar and post, but the Marlow keeper was not troubled for much of the match.

Brown scored early on before adding a second and third midway through the second half. Jay Welch pitched in with the fourth.

Arlesey’s match at Kempston on Tuesday was frozen off. They host AFC Dunstable on Saturday.