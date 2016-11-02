Arlesey survive late scare to beat Aylesbury

Arlesey Town survived a late scare to win 3-2 at Aylesbury in the Southern League Division One Central on Saturday – but it should have been more comfortable.

The Blues welcomed back both Matt Hall and Luke Abraham after long injury lay offs and started strongly.

They opened the scoring with a rare goal from Sean Beesley in the 11th minute.

It was 2-0 as Mason Spence surged forward drawing the defence before a great measured pass found Arel Amu who calmly slotted his second in two games.

In the second half Arlesey kept up the pressure and Christian Tavernier slotted home from a free kick.

Shortly before the end Aylesbury struck twice through Ty Deacon and former Blues player Danny Gordon, but the visitors held out fo r the points.

>> Arlesey Town Reserves manager James Tizard and assistant Gavin Carr have both resigned. Previous assistant boss Duncan Field stepped in to cover on Saturday.