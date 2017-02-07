Arlesey Town storm back to earn Aylesbury United draw

Arlesey Town stormed back from three goals down to earn a point in a 3-3 draw against Aylesbury United on Saturday – and they nearly snatched a winner.

A high octane start to the game saw United have the ball in the net after just three minutes, but it was rightly ruled out when Mitford jumped into keeper Bart Pedrycz, who was in the thick of things moments later when a penalty appeal against him was waved away.

Arlesey Town v Aylesbury United. Picture: Guy Wills.

On the quarter hour, Ryan Kinnane came to Aylesbury’s rescue with a fine block to stop a shot, with Taylor Rhiney firing the rebounded over.

The Ducks struck first with a fine team goal four minutes later, turned into the net by Sonny French.

Mitford doubled the lead within 90 seconds. He drifted past two defenders before scuffing a shot goalwards that Pedrycz appeared to think was going wide, only for the ball to nestle in the bottom corner.

Arlesey looked well beaten just eight minutes into the second-half when more Ducks pressure culminated in Lea Coulter hammering home a third.

But United had barely had time to finish celebrating when the hosts pulled one back. With his first involvement, substitute Tony Williams won a corner, taken short to catch the Ducks cold where it was delivered into the box by Christian Tavernier and converted by Jack Vasey.

With their tails now up, suddenly Town were sensing a comeback with Williams completely missing his kick when unmarked in the Aylesbury penalty area.

Arlesey set up a grandstand finish when Vaseystroked home a penalty. And the wait for an equaliser was a short one for the home side, as Arlesey drew level with a brilliant goal. A lofted ball into the box was superbly brought down by Coley, who pivoted past his marker before firing into the net.

Pedrycz pulled off a fine save before Arlesey went so close to a winner, as Vasey’s header was tipped on to the bar.

Arlesey visit Northwood on Saturday.