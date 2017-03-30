Back to back wins for improving Stotfold

Fast-improving Stotfold are finishing their SSML campaign on a high with two more wins – and two clean sheets.

It means the Eagles have won five of their last six Premier Division games to leave any worries about relegation a distant bad memory.

On Tuesday they beat fifth-placed Tring Athletic 1-0 thanks to a Ben L’Honore strike ten minutes into the second half.

It matched their result at Hadley on Saturday when Mark Ellis scored the only goal of the game after just 15 minutes.

Next up is the visit of Holmer Green to Roker Park on Saturday before a trip to Leverstock Green on Tuesday.