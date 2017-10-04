Bailey hits hat-trick as Waders beat Boro

George Bailey delivered a man of the match performance with a hat-trick as Biggleswade Town beat Farnborough 3-0 on Saturday.

The scoreline was harsh on the visitors who had plenty of the play and opportunities, but clinical finishing from Bailey proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Farnborough definitely had the better of the opening exchanges, Liam Gooch in the home goal called into action several times.

Waders slowly got their way back in the game, Shane Hall’s shot well saved. And they went in front just three minutes before the break when George Bailey netted his first of the afternoon.

It saw the home side enjoy a rather fortunate half time advantage and the visitors continued to pile on pressure as the second half progressed.

Veteran league striker Jamie Cureton was brought on as they searched for an equaliser, although the closest they came was when Keiron Forbes saw his goalbound effort pushed on to the post.

Bailey was constantly in amongst the action at the other end and he notched his and the Waders’ second of the game midway through the half.

Now it was Biggleswade’s turn to pepper the Farnborough goal with efforts, Connor Hall and Craig Daniel having chances.

The game was all but settled with 12 minutes remaining when Bailey completed a memorable hat-trick.